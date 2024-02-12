Man Walking Along Route 78 Hit By Car, Hospitalized With Broken Leg

A man walking along Route 78 in Union County suffered a broken leg after being hit by a car Thursday night.

The man was in the westbound lanes when he was struck by a Hyundai Elantra near milepost 50.4 around 10:40 p.m. in Union Townshp, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Lawrence Peele said.

The man was taken to University Hospital in stable condition for treatment of his leg.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.