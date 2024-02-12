Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Man Walking Along Route 78 Hit By Car, Hospitalized With Broken Leg

Cecilia Levine
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

A man walking along Route 78 in Union County suffered a broken leg after being hit by a car Thursday night.

The man was in the westbound lanes when he was struck by a Hyundai Elantra near milepost 50.4 around 10:40 p.m. in Union Townshp, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Lawrence Peele said.

The man was taken to University Hospital in stable condition for treatment of his leg.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

