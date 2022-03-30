Contact Us
Man Turns Gun On Himself At RTSP Shooting Range (DEVELOPING)

Cecilia Levine
RTSP
RTSP Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man reportedly turned the gun on himself at RTSP in Union County earlier this week.

Police responding to the Route 22 gun range Monday, March 28 found the man suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound, RLS Media reports.

The shooting was being investigated as a suicide.

A similar incident occurred in November 2020, leaving a 22-year-old man in grave condition. It was not clear if he survived.

A spokesperson from the prosecutor's office said local police were handling the investigation. Union Township police did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for information placed early Wednesday.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available: Call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

