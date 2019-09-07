Man Tried To Sell Kilos Of Heroin At Elizabeth Shopping Mall: Feds

A Mexican man living in Boston was arrested Saturday after trying to sell a large quantity of “China White” heroin to a government source, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Jose Manuel M. Ramos Lemus, 50, met the source Saturday at the parking lot of the Jersey Gardens Mall in Elizabeth and told him he had five kilograms of heroin for sale. Lemus left and returned with a duffle bag containing the drugs and was arrested.

Lemus has been charged with conspiring to distribute and possession with intent to distribute more than one kilogram of heroin. He faces 10 years to life in prison and a fine of up to $10 million if convicted.

