Man Tried To Sell Bayonne Woman Her Own Stolen Car: Police

Sometime on Friday night, a car belonging to a Bayonne woman was stolen in Hoboken.

The following day, Bayonne police said, she received a phone call from someone willing to return it to her -- but for a price.

Police were called to a Lexington Avenue address Saturday morning on a report of a dispute. When they arrived, the 23-year-old woman said she received a call from an unknown number from a person who said he had the woman’s car. They arranged to meet in an area along Lexington Avenue, police said.

The man -- later identified as Corbin Beckles, 43, of Jersey City -- told the woman that she would have to pay $1,200 in order to get her car back. The woman then called police.

Beckles was arrested and charged with fencing and receiving stolen property. He was being held at the Hudson County Jail.

This was at least the second time Beckles has had a run-in with Bayonne police recently. Earlier this month, police had to use pepper spray to detain him when he allegedly refused to leave the emergency room at Bayonne Medical Center.

