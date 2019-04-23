Man Tried To Abduct Teen Off Montclair Street

Police in Montclair are asking the public's help finding a pair a man who tried to pull an 18-year-old woman into a car Sunday.

The woman was walking on Park Street near Watchung Avenue around 3:20 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up next to her. A passenger got out and tried to grab the woman, police said.

She managed to fend off the man and ran home. She suffered cuts and scrapes in the encounter.

The man who emerged from the vehicle is described as white, in his 40s, standing between 5'5" and 5'9", with brown hair, eyes and mustache. He was wearing a beige shirt.

The driver was also described as in his 40s, heavyset and with a full beard. The vehicle he was driving was described as a gray or green crossover four-door with a white license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call 973-744-1234.

