Man Threatens To Jump From Roof Of Linden City Hall

A man climbed to the roof of Linden's city hall Monday and threatened to jump, a police spokesman said.

The man climbed to the roof around 1:45 p.m. of the building, located at 301 N. Wood Ave.

A man is threatening to jump off City Hall in Linden NJ. Emergency personnel are on the scene. pic.twitter.com/kJeKKu5cS2 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 9, 2019

The spokesman said city hall was still an "active scene" as of 3 p.m., more than an hour after it started. Streets around the area were closed off and county and local resources were deployed at city hall, he added.

The New York Police Department was spotted at the scene and deployed a large inflatable cushion-like device at the base of the building around 4:15 p.m .

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

