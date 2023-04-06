Man Takes Fatal 35-Foot Leap From Garden State Plaza Parking Deck: Police

A 36-year-old man plunged 35-feet to his death in a parking deck at the Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus early Thursday, April 6, authorities said.

The Saddle Brook man intentionally leapt over the third-level railing in the parking deck near Nordstrom, and was found unconscious and not breathing by first responders on the lower level around 5:25 a.m., Paramus Deputy Police Chief Rob Guidetti said.

Paramus EMS arrived on the scene and pronounced the man dead. He was subsequently taken to the Bergen County Medical Examiner’s office.

If you or someone you know is battling thoughts of suicide, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 to aid emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. Call: 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text CONNECT to 741-741. You are not alone.

