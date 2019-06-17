Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: UPDATE: Resident Hospitalized After Explosion Levels Ridgefield Home
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Man Struck, Killed By Train In Park Ridge

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
NJ Transit train.
NJ Transit train. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

A man was struck and killed by a commuter train Monday morning in Park Ridge in what authorities suspect was a suicide.

Service was suspended in both directions after the man was struck at 7:25 a.m. just west of the Park Ridge train station behind the Dunkin' Donuts, NJ Transit's Nathan Rudy said.

The 1612 train left Spring Valley at 7:10 a.m. for Secaucus Junction and had 180 customers and a crew aboard, Rudy said.

NJ Transit buses and private carriers picked up the passengers, he said.

NJT police were investigating.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.