Man Struck, Killed By Train In Park Ridge

A man was struck and killed by a commuter train Monday morning in Park Ridge in what authorities suspect was a suicide.

Service was suspended in both directions after the man was struck at 7:25 a.m. just west of the Park Ridge train station behind the Dunkin' Donuts, NJ Transit's Nathan Rudy said.

The 1612 train left Spring Valley at 7:10 a.m. for Secaucus Junction and had 180 customers and a crew aboard, Rudy said.

NJ Transit buses and private carriers picked up the passengers, he said.

NJT police were investigating.

