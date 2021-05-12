Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Man Struck, Killed By Train In Asbury Park

Cecilia Levine
First Avenue in Asbury Park
First Avenue in Asbury Park Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man was struck and killed by a train Sunday night in Asbury Park, authorities said.

The man was struck along the North Jersey Coast Line tracks near First Avenue around 9:55 p.m., New Jersey Transit spokesman Jim Smith said.

New Jersey Transit police are investigating what train may have been involved. 

North Jersey Coast Line rail service was suspended in both directions between Long Branch and Bay Head. 

New Jersey Transit police were on scene leading the investigation.

