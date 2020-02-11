Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Man Struck, Killed By Commuter Train In Garfield

Jerry DeMarco
NJ Transit tracks
NJ Transit tracks Photo Credit: Murad Bey

A man crossing the tracks in Garfield was struck and killed by a commuter train Tuesday afternoon, responders and witnesses said.

Midland Avenue was temporarily closed from Semel Avenue to Outwater Lane after the mishap occurred around 3:30 p.m. near the Plauderville Station.

The No. 64 train left Port Jervis and 1:35 p.m. and was due to arrive in Hoboken at 3:54 p.m., NJ Transit's Kate Thompson said.

There were no injuries to the 40 customers on board, Thompson said.Service was temporarily suspended in both directions on NJ Transit's Main/Bergen-Port Jervis Line, she said.

NJ Transit police were investigating with Garfield police.

