Man Struck In Head By Dumpster In Morris County: Police

A 57-year-old man was taken to Morristown Medical Center after being struck in the head by a dumpster in the morning on Friday, Oct. 7, authorities said.

The man was operating a garbage truck when he was hit by the dumpster as it was being moved by a winch near the B Buildings on Farmhouse Lane in Morristown, Police Capt. Stuart Greer told DailyVoice.com.

Initial reports regarding the incident came in around 8 a.m.

The man suffered minor injuries after being struck in the head but remained alert and conscious as Morristown police and fire departments arrived at the scene, Greer said.

The man was then taken at his request to the Emergency Department at Morristown Medical Center for evaluation.

The investigation is ongoing. No further details were released.

