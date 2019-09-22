Contact Us
Breaking News: NJ State Police Pull Over Speeding Car, Find Passenger In Labor
Man Struck By Train In River Edge Dies

Jerry DeMarco
NJ Transit train
NJ Transit train Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

A man was struck and killed by a commuter train Sunday afternoon in River Edge, authorities confirmed.

The Pascack Valley Line train was headed from Spring Valley to Secaucus when it struck the victim at 12:10 p.m. just east of the New Bridge Landing station, NJ Transit's Lisa Torbic said.

He was pronounced dead at Hackensack University Medical Center a short time later, she said.

None of the 34 aboard, including crew members, were injured, Torbic said.

Service was suspended before being resumed at 2:45 p.m.

