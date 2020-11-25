Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Struck By Train In Montclair Survives With Serious Injuries

Cecilia Levine
Email me
Tracks near the Upper Montclair Station
A pedestrian was struck by an NJ Transit train Wednesday in Montclair.

The man was seriously injured but survived after he was hit by the train near the Upper Montclair station at Bellevue Avenue around 4:35 p.m., NJ Transit spokesman Paul Milo said.

Montclair-Boonton Line service was temporarily suspended but resumed with 45-minute delays shortly after.

 None of the approximately 15 customers and crew members on board the train were injured, Milo said. 

NJ Transit police are investigating.

