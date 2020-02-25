Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: NJ State Troopers Busted In Child Porn Case
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Man Struck By Commuter Train In Emerson

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
NJ Transit train.
NJ Transit train. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

A man struck by a commuter train Tuesday afternoon in Emerson was expected to survive his injuries, authorities said.

The man was hospitalized after being struck behind the Stop & Shop supermarket off Kinderkamack Road just east of the Westwood train station shortly after 4 p.m., NJ Transit said.

The Pascack Valley Line No. 1632 train left Spring Valley at 3:46 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Hoboken at 4:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported to the 45 people on board.

Trains were temporarily being held east of New Bridge Landing.

NJ Transit police were leading the investigation, assisted by Emerson police.

Oradell police also responded.

Several years ago, a 26-year-old man was struck and killed by a NJ Transit train a short distance from the same spot.

SEE: https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/police-fire/man-struck-killed-by-train-in-westwood/634028/

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.