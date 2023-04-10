Man Stabs Sex Worker At Meadowlands Hotel: Police

A 26-year-old Jersey City man was arrested and charged with stabbing a sex worker at a hotel in Secaucus on Sunday, April 9, authorities said.

After agreeing to engage in sexual activity in exchange for money, the worker asked Vineeth Ravuri to leave the room, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said. That's when Ravuri pulled out a knife and demanded his money back, police said.

The worker refused and, Ravuri lunged at her, slashing her in the finger and buttocks, police said. Ravuri attempted to prevent her from leaving from the room, but she escaped and was able to call officers for help, police said.

Police found Ravuri in the lobby with blood on his jacket and his foot, with a bloody knife, police said.

Ravuri was charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault, among other charges, police said. Following the arrest, Ravuri was held in Hudson County Jail, police said.

