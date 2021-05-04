Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Stabs Greyhound Bus Passenger In NJ, Severs Own Finger With 6-Inch Knife, Prosecutor Says

Valerie Musson
Greyhound
Greyhound Photo Credit: An Errant Knight Wikipedia

A man wielding a knife on a Greyhound bus headed to New York City stabbed another passenger on Sunday, slicing open his own finger in the process, authorities charged.

Quientell Donaldson, 37, is accused of yelling and engaging in a dispute as the bus was traveling on Route 80 in Warren County around 1 a.m., NJ.com reports citing Prosecutor Jim Pfeiffer.

Donaldson then stabbed the victim several times, severing his own finger in the attack, Pfeiffer said.

The driver pulled over near the exit in Hope Township and contacted police, who arrested Donaldson later that day.

Donaldson, of Syracuse, underwent surgery at Morristown Memorial and faces charges for attempted homicide, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, authorities said.

The victim was flown to Morristown Memorial for emergency treatment, the report says.

Authorities successfully recovered the six-inch knife used in the attack, Pfeiffer said.

Donaldson was being held at Warren County jail pending an appearance in court.

