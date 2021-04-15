Man Stabbed In Phillipsburg, Suspect Found After Hiding Between Homes

One suspect was in custody after a person was stabbed in Phillipsburg Thursday morning, reports say.

Emergency crews responded to Reese Court around 10:15 a.m., LehighValleyLive reports citing Warren County Prosecutor Jim Pfeiffer.

The victim was taken to a local hospital while a suspect was apprehended after he was found hiding between homes near South Main Street, Pfeiffer said.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

