Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Married State Police Couple Lied About Jersey Shore Bar Brawl, NJ Attorney General Charges
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Man Stabbed In Phillipsburg, Suspect Found After Hiding Between Homes

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Reese Court in Phillipsburg
Reese Court in Phillipsburg Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

One suspect was in custody after a person was stabbed in Phillipsburg Thursday morning, reports say.

Emergency crews responded to Reese Court around 10:15 a.m., LehighValleyLive reports citing Warren County Prosecutor Jim Pfeiffer.

The victim was taken to a local hospital while a suspect was apprehended after he was found hiding between homes near South Main Street, Pfeiffer said.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.