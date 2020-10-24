Man Stabbed In Head, Neck In Clifton, Arrest Made, Officer Injured

A Clifton man was stabbed and a police officer injured taking the accused assailant into custody before dawn Saturday, authorities said.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center after being stabbed in the head and neck in an attack at a private home on East 1st Street around 4 a.m., responders said.

The officer also was hospitalized with an apparent shoulder injury, they said.

Neither injury was considered life-threatening.

The accused assailant was being charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses, among other counts.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes hadn’t identified him as of Saturday evening.

Her office was investigating, assisted by the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office, which collected evidence, and Clifton police.

