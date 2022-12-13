Man Spying On Woman In Secaucus Kohl's Changing Room Arrested In Paramus: Police

Contact Us
Kohl's Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Passaic man who was caught by his victim spying on her in a Secaucus Kohl's store changing room was arrested in Paramus, authorities said.

The man, later identified as 29-year-old Jesus Gallegos Valdez, was spotted by the woman over the top of the dressing room wall on Nov. 28, Secaucus police said.

Apparently realizing he'd been caught, Gallegos Valdez quickly left the store. It was unclear if he had taken photos or recorded the victim.

Secaucus police launched an investigation and arrested Gallegos Valez in Paramus on Dec. 8, they said. He was charged with invasion of privacy, issued a complaint summons and released.

