Man Shot, Killed On Jersey City Street

A 28-year-old father was shot and killed on a Jersey City sidewalk Friday night, authorities said.

The victim reportedly was gunned down around 11:30 p.m. in front of a home on Wegman Parkrway, up the street from near Audubon Park in the city's Greenville section.

EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

No possible motive was initially given.

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said her detectives and Jersey City police were investigating.

