North Passaic Daily Voice
Man Shot, Killed In Broad Daylight At Paterson Street Corner

The victim was shot near the corner of East Haledon Avenue and North Main Street just after 1 p.m., Paterson authorities said. Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

A man was shot and killed in broad daylight Monday outside a Paterson convenience store –- the 14th victim gunned down in the city this year.

The grey-hoodied shooter fled on East Haledon Avenue after the victim was struck near the corner of North Main Street just after 1 p.m., responders said.

Responders conducted CPR on the victim, who was pronounced dead at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center about an hour later, they said.

Detectives and extra uniformed officers converged on the scene, which was cordoned off with police tape for a one-block radius.

The 13th fatal shooting Monday gave Paterson one more than the 13 reported in all of 2018.

It was the seventh killing by gunfire in the city in less than two months.

Over a five-year period, Paterson averaged 21.4 homicides a year between 2013 and 2017 -- with a high of 26 in 2014 following a low of 18 the year before.

