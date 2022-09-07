Contact Us
Man Shot At NJ House Party

Cecilia Levine
North Plainfield PD
North Plainfield PD Photo Credit: North Plainfield PD Facebook

A 20-year-old New Jersey man was shot during a house party Friday, July 8, authorities said.

The victim was one of the dozens of guests at a party somewhere near Arnold Avenue when authorities found him at Vermeule Park in North Plainfield suffering a gunshot wound to his upper body around 10:45 p.m., Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

Officers and responding Emergency Medical Personnel tended to the shooting victim who was treated at an undisclosed area hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Authorities are attempting to determine the motive for the shooting, and if a potential confrontation at the party potentially lead to numerous shots being fired.

Anyone with information relating to the on-going shooting investigation is urged to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the North Plainfield Police Department at (908) 769-2937 or via the STOPit app.All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

