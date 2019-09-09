Man Safe After Threatening To Jump From Roof Of Linden City Hall

A man spent hours on the roof of Linden City Hall Monday, threatening to jump as police and other first-responders tried to bring him to safety, a police spokesman said.

Authorities cleared the scene around 5:30 p.m. The spokesman, Lt. Christopher Geunther, confirmed the man was safely in custody.

The man climbed to the roof of the building, located at 301 N. Wood Ave., around 1:45 p.m., nearly four hours earlier.

A man is threatening to jump off City Hall in Linden NJ. Emergency personnel are on the scene. pic.twitter.com/kJeKKu5cS2 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 9, 2019

Streets around the area were closed off and "county and local resources" were deployed at city hall, Geunther said.

During the incident, the man, who was wearing a white shirt, repeatedly climbed onto the ledge of the two-story building and walked around for a few minutes before climbing back onto the roof.

The New York Police Department was at the scene and deployed large inflatable cushion-like devices at the base of the building around 4:15 p.m . The Port Authority police also arrived with a ladder truck.

There was no immediate word on the man's condition.

