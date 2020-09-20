Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Man Robbed At Gunpoint 2 Blocks From Rutgers University Campus

Cecilia Levine
Wyckoff and Richardson streets, New Brunswick
Wyckoff and Richardson streets, New Brunswick Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man somehow associate with Rutgers University was robbed two blocks from the main campus in New Brunswick Sunday, authorities said.

The incident occurred near the corner of Wyckoff and Richardson streets around 1:20 a.m., police said.

Police did not say if the victim was an employee or student.

The thieves stole the man’s valuables then ran toward College Avenue, authorities said.

Anyone with information is urged to call New Brunswick police at 732-745-5217.

