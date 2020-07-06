Man Riding Electric Scooter On NJ Turnpike Killed By SUV

A National Park man riding an electric scooter was killed in an overnight crash on the NJ Turnpike, authorities said.

Alexander Dziewa, 27, was heading westbound on a TailG scooter in the left lane when he was struck by a Buick Rendezvous SUV around 2:25 a.m. in Kearny, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Lawrence Peele said.

Dziewa -- whose Facebook page says he is a Garfield native -- was pronounced dead at the scene, near mile marker 109.4, Peele said.

The area was closed for three hours for investigation.

Circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation.

