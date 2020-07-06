Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Fairview Officers Nab Pre-Dawn Burglary Trio At Major Area Truck Dealer
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Man Riding Electric Scooter On NJ Turnpike Killed By SUV

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Alexander Dziewa
Alexander Dziewa Photo Credit: Alexander Dziewa Facebook

A National Park man riding an electric scooter was killed in an overnight crash on the NJ Turnpike, authorities said.

Alexander Dziewa, 27, was heading westbound on a TailG scooter in the left lane when he was struck by a Buick Rendezvous SUV around 2:25 a.m. in Kearny, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Lawrence Peele said.

Dziewa -- whose Facebook page says he is a Garfield native -- was pronounced dead at the scene, near mile marker 109.4, Peele said.

The area was closed for three hours for investigation.

Circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.