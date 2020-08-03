Man Pulls Handgun On Female Driver In Essex County Road Rage Incident, Police Say

A 26-year-old Orange man was being held in jail after threatening and pointing a handgun at another driver over the weekend, authorities said.

Damien Bolden pulled up next to the woman's car and yelled "You don't know how to drive," near Central Avenue and Essex Street around 10 a.m. Sunday in Orange, police spokesman Keith Royster said.

The woman continued driving as Bolden again pulled alongside her -- threatening and pointing a handgun at her, Royster said.

The woman took down Bolden's license plate and called police, who used the information to track him down.

Bolden was arrested that morning on charges of aggravated assault and a weapons offense, and remanded to the Essex County Jail.

