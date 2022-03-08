Man Pretending He Had Gun Threatened To Shoot Group In Hoboken Lot, Police: Authorities

A 31-year-old West New York man was arrested after threatening to shoot a group of people walking through a Hoboken parking deck and then police — even though he didn't have a gun, police said.

The group of men told police they were walking to a lot on 700 1st St., when a man later identified as Harrison Vargas approached them and began yelling around 7:45 p.m. on Friday, March 4, Hoboken Police Detective Lt. Danilo Cabrera said.

Vargas then threatened to shoot them and pretended he had a gun, using his hands to imitate one, authorities said. He then fled north on Harrison Street, where he was spotted by officers Nicholas Protopapadakis and Police Officer Marc Lombardi, police said.

Vargas was given several verbal commands to stop, but he did not comply and ran. The officers followed Vargas on foot before he came to a stop on Jackson Street between 4th and 5th streets, and aggressively turned around — his hands positioned as if he was holding a gun, Cabrera said.

Officers took cover behind a vehicle and, after realizing he had no gun but his hand imitating a gun, he was arrested by officers Anthony Rutkowski and Marvin Dejesus.

Vargas was charged with terroristic threats, aggravated assault, and obstructing administration of law, then released on a summons.

