Man Pleads Guilty To Beating Up Pregnant Bus Driver In Elizabeth

A 39-year-old Union resident pleaded guilty to assaulting a pregnant NJ Transit bus driver, the Union County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

Andre Dawson III attacked the woman around 4:30 p.m. Jan. 28 while the bus was traveling in Elizabeth at Broad Street and Westfield Avenue. The woman suffered bumps, cuts and bruises in the attack. She was treated at Trinitas Regional Medical Center.

Dawson was arrested in February following an investigation by Elizabeth Police Department Detectives Paul Tillotson and James Szpond, as well as New Jersey Transit Police Department Detectives Ruben Mendez, Mike Valido, and Jonathan White.

Prosecutors plan to ask for a sentence of eight years when Dawson is sentenced in June.

