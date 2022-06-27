Man Pleads Guilty In Deadly Hunterdon County Truck Stop Shooting: Prosecutor

A Texas man pleaded guilty to a deadly shooting at a Hunterdon County truck stop, authorities announced.

David L. Rodriguez, 45, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree aggravated manslaughter on Wednesday, June 22, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renee M. Robeson said in a release.

Rodriguez, of Alamo, Texas, shot Ricardo Menezes De Castro multiple times at the Pilot Travel Center truck stop convenience store in Union Township on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, DailyVoice.com reported.

De Castro was taken to the Hunterdon Medical Center and later died.

Rodriguez is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, August 26.

