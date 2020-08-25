Man Pees On Morris County Municipal Building Moments After Release For Same Charge

A 23-year-old Irvington man urinated on the Hanover municipal building after being released from police custody for the exact same charge, authorities said.

Jason Jackson was released from custody following a public urination charge on August 15, Hanover police said in a release.

Moments after exiting the building, Jackson was seen urinating on the brick wall located directly in front of the department, authorities said.

A man also named Jason Jackson was accused of pulling a handgun on a coworker during a dispute, and was later found with ecstasy, authorities said. Police could not immediately confirm if it was the same man who was charged for the crimes.

Jackson was issued a second township ordinance and again released pending a court appearance.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.