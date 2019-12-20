Man On Most Wanted List For Child Sex Assault Nabbed In Secaucus

A fugitive from Milwaukee who was on a list of "most wanted" suspects in Wisconsin was arrested in Secaucus following a routine traffic stop, police said.

Officer Matthew Ford pulled over a Honda Odyssey on Rt. 3 around 11 a.m. Thursday when Ford noticed a brake light out, the department said.

A check for active warrants revealed that a passenger, Jordy Javier-Laureano, 39, was wanted in his hometown for sexual assault of a child.

Javier-Laureano was taken into custody and was being held in the Hudson County jail pending extradition to Wisconsin. The driver was issued motor-vehicle summonses and released.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Secaucus Police Department at (201) 330-2060 or at detectivedivision@secaucus.net . All calls can be kept confidential.

