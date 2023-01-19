Man Made Teen Sexually Abuse 4-Year-Old, Record It: Hudson Prosecutor

A 31-year-old Hudson County man was arrested on various charges after authorities say he instructed a 13-year-old boy to sexually abuse a 4-year-old girl child and send him recordings of it.

Joseph Suarez, of West New York, disseminated footage from the out-of-state boy over social media platform Discord, the Hudson County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force on Jan. 10, Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

A search of Suarez's home turned up more than 1,000 files of child sex abuse material, the prosecutor said.

He was charged with child endangerment, facilitating child sex abuse material, distribution of child sex abuse material and more. He was lodged in the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance. Officials have requested Suarez be held pending trial

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.