Man Leaps To Death From Roof Of Luxury Jersey City Waterfront High-Rise

A man leapt to his death from a Jersey City waterfront high-rise early Tuesday morning, reports say.

Police were called to an apartment building on 2nd Street on reports of a man threatening to jump from the roof around 4:15 a.m., Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.

Upon arrival, officers found a 45-year-old man on the ground, dead from an apparent suicide, she said.

The building at 20 2nd Street is listed online as The Mandalay, located on the waterfront.

