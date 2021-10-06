Contact Us
Man Lands On BMW After 9-Story Fall From Jersey City High Rise

Cecilia Levine
At the scene
At the scene Photo Credit: Christina Bri (Facebook)

A man survived a fall from a Jersey City high rise and landed on a BMW Wednesday morning.

It wasn't clear if the man jumped or fell from 26 Journal Square at Sip Avenue and Enos Place around 10:30 a.m.

He went out of a ninth-floor window and landed on a BMW below. 

Christina Smith said she caught the fall from the corner of her eye. She called police right away, and then began filming.

The man fell on the car and then got up, and fell on the ground.

"The sound was very loud," she said. "He was screaming 'help.'

"I was trying to tell him to calm down and stop moving."

His condition was not immediately clear.

