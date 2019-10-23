Contact Us
Man Killed When Car Strikes Parked Truck In Linden

Paul Milo
A man was killed and another injured in a Linden vehicle crash early Wednesday
A man was killed and another injured in a Linden vehicle crash early Wednesday Photo Credit: Google

A 41-year-old Elizabeth man died early Wednesday in a vehicle crash in Linden, police said.

The man, who was identified as the passenger, was killed when the 2002 Lexus sedan he was traveling in struck a parked tractor trailer on the eastbound side of  the 1100 block of West St. Georges Avenue, police said.

The driver, a 40-year-old from Elizabeth, was injured in the crash and taken to University Hospital in Newark for non-life-threatening injuries.

The street was closed in both directions until about 5 a.m.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Inv. John Halkias at (908) 474-8505.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

