Man Killed When Car Strikes Parked Truck In Linden

A 41-year-old Elizabeth man died early Wednesday in a vehicle crash in Linden, police said.
The man, who was identified as the passenger, was killed when the 2002 Lexus sedan he was traveling in struck a parked tractor trailer on the eastbound side of the 1100 block of West St. Georges Avenue, police said.
The driver, a 40-year-old from Elizabeth, was injured in the crash and taken to University Hospital in Newark for non-life-threatening injuries.
The street was closed in both directions until about 5 a.m.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Inv. John Halkias at (908) 474-8505.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
