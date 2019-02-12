Contact Us
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Man Killed In Secaucus Shootout Identified

Paul Milo
Tactical officers take positions in Secaucus incident.
Tactical officers take positions in Secaucus incident. Photo Credit: WhatsApp

The man who was killed Sunday night in an exchange of gunfire with police is a 68-year-old former resident of Secaucus, the state Attorney General said.

According to a preliminary account, police were called to Sea Isle Key, a street in Harmon Cove, a Secaucus residential development, around 5:41 p.m. Police were responding to a 911 call reporting a domestic incident, the Attorney General's office said. There had also been reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived at the home, Anthony Rosso, 68, was outside and armed with a handgun, authorities said. Rosso had previously lived at the address.

Rosso fired on police and multiple officers returned fire, according to a preliminary investigation. Rosso was hit and was later pronounced dead at the scene at 7:14 p.m.

The attorney general's office, which investigates all deaths at the hands of law enforcement acting in an official capacity, said the origin of the shot that killed Rosso was still under investigation Monday.

