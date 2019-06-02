Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: SWAT Standoff Ends In Upper Saddle River After Drunken Suicidal Man Fires Shot, Points Gun
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Man Killed In Newark By Powerful M-80 Firework, Police Say

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
A 23-year-old man died from injuries sustained when an M-80 went off in Newark's Ironbound section early Sunday.
A 23-year-old man died from injuries sustained when an M-80 went off in Newark's Ironbound section early Sunday. Photo Credit: Google

A 23-year-old man died at University Hospital in Newark early Sunday from injuries caused by an M-80 style firework, a spokesman for the Newark Police Department said.

The man, who was not identified by police, was hurt at 168 Pacific St. in the city's Ironbound section and was taken to University in traumatic arrest sometime before 2 a.m.

Many details about the incident were not immediately known, but police said the firework appears to have detonated near the man's chest, causing serious internal and external injuries.

.M-80s were originally made for the military before they were sold as fireworks, according to Keystone Fireworks in Pennsylvania. After causing hundreds of injuries and some deaths, the M-80 was banned for public use by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms in the 1970s.

The M-80 contains powerful explosive powder that may be sensitive to shocks or jolts resulting in potentially deadly explosions.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.