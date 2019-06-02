Man Killed In Newark By Powerful Firework, Police Say

A 23-year-old man died at University Hospital in Newark early Sunday from injuries caused by fireworks*, a spokesman for the Newark Police Department said.

The man, later identified as Antonio Ortiz of Newark, was hurt at 168 Pacific St. in the city's Ironbound section and was taken to University in traumatic arrest where he was pronounced dead at 1:07 a.m..

Many details about the incident were not immediately known, but police said the firework appears to have detonated near the man's chest, causing serious internal and external injuries, including burned fingers.

A precise cause of death was pending an autopsy.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Newark Police Department's Crimestoppers tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867).

*CLARIFICATION -- An earlier version of this story said the firework involved was an M-80. Police were still trying to determine the type of firework as of Sunday evening.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.