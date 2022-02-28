Man Killed By Train In Somerset County Was Sports Editor, 'Family Man'

A man struck and killed by a train over the weekend in Somerset County worked as a sports editor for years, according to his social media pages.

Stanislaw "Stan" Chrapowicki, 53, of Bernardsville, was struck by NJ Transit's Morris & Essex line train on Saturday, Feb. 26, NJT spokesman Everett Merrill said.

Chrapowicki was struck on the Gladstone Branch by train 732 around 1:45 p.m. in Basking Ridge, Merrill said.

According to his LinkedIn page, Chrapowicki was a deputy editor at Yardbarker.com, a sports news website.

He previously spent time working at CBS Sports, MiLB.com and studied journalism at West Virginia University, his Facebook page shows.

Chrapowicki is a self-described "family man," according to his Twitter page, where he often shared clips of his work.

