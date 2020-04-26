Man Killed By Train In Newark

A man was killed after being struck by an NJ Transit train in Newark Sunday, officials said.

The eastbound Raritan Valley Line train 5532 hit an adult male on the tracks near the Peddie Street bridge around 8:10 p.m., NJ Transit spokesman Jim Smith said.

None of the 10 passengers or crew on board were injured, Smith said.

The train left Raritan around 7:15 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive at Newark Penn Station at 8:15 p.m.

The incident remains under investigation.

