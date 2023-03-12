Man Killed By Train In Monmouth County

A man was struck and killed by a New Jersey Transit train in Monmouth County Saturday, March 11.

The man was struck by North Jersey Coast Line train 4756 around 5:45 p.m. on Corlies Avenue near the Bradley Beach station, a New Jersey Transit spokesperson said.

The train departed Bay Head at 5:19 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Long Branch at 5:58 p.m.

There were no injuries reported to the five customers or crew on board. The next three North Jersey Coast Line trains were cancelled due to this incident, service has resumed.

