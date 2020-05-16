Man Killed By Self-Inflicted Gunshot At Emerson Home

A 29-year-old man was killed by a self-inflicted gunshot in the basement of his parents' Emerson home on Saturday, responders said.

Investigators were trying to determine whether it was accidental or intentional.

The victim, whose father is a retired police officer, was pronounced dead at the home shortly after he was shot in the head around 2:30 p.m.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit and Emerson police were investigating. The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

