Man Jumps Out Third-Story Window In Bogota SWAT Standoff After Violent Pursuit: Police

A New York man who led a wild police pursuit dragging and almost hitting officers barricaded himself in a Bogota apartment bringing the Bergen County SWAT team to the scene before jumping out a third floor window, authorities said.

Trouble started for 36-year-old Christopher A. Batista last week when management from The Atwater apartment complex reported a suspicious involving his rent pay, Bogota Police Sgt. Geoffrey Cole said.

Officers stopped Batista later that day, and but he gave police a fake name and license, Cole said. He then fled in his 2020 BMW 740.

The officer completed charges against him for obstruction, eluding and resisting arrest and he was a wanted person.

Around 4 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, police stopped Batista when they saw him trying to go back home to The Atwater apartments. Batista tried to flee and almost dragged an officer, almost hit three police cars and an officer in the process, Cole said.

Batista ultimately got away.

Around 2 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to Batista's apartment as management saw him go inside. The Bergen County Regional Swat Team assisted as officers were trying to make contact him.

That's when Batista barricaded himself inside the apartment, and after a few minutes, jumped out of the third floor balcony and fled on foot, according to Cole.

A few minutes later, Batista was found hiding in a fenced in garbage disposal area and placed under arrest after a brief struggle.

Batista was charged with several counts of hindering, resisting arrest, aggravated assault on police officers and eluding. He was transported to the Bergen County Jail for his first appearance.

