Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: HEROES AGAIN: Port Authority Responders Make Second Save Of Month At Lincoln Tunnel
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Man Injured When Backhoe Knocks Lamppost Into Hackensack Law Office Window

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Harwood Lloyd LLC on Main Street in Hackensack.
Harwood Lloyd LLC on Main Street in Hackensack. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A Cliffside Park man was injured in a freak accident Monday at a Hackensack law firm, authorities said.

A private company bucket loader was doing sewer work and backed into a decorative light post, knocking it into a window at Harwood Lloyd LLC on Main Street, responders said.

A shard of glass from the broken window hit the 31-year-old victim, who required treatment for a cut on his hand.

Police were investigating.

******

ALSO SEE: A former state DOT employee from River Edge already being held for raping a pre-teen was charged with doing the same to another in Emerson, authorities said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/hackensack/police-fire/jailed-river-edge-man-who-worked-for-nj-dot-charged-with-raping-another-pre-teen/787189/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.