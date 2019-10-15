Contact Us
Man In US On Visa Sentenced For Raping Unconscious Victim In Jersey City

Paul Milo
Silver Iwuchukwu
Silver Iwuchukwu Photo Credit: Facebook

A Nigerian man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for raping an unconscious woman in his basement apartment in Jersey City, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said.

Silver Iwuchukwu, 28,  assaulted the unconscious 18-year-old woman in his basement apartment Oct. 29, 2017, authorities said. The assault was captured on surveillance video.

Iwuchukwu was convicted by a jury in July.

The woman did not know Iwuchukwu before the attack, authorities also said.

Iwuchukwu is a Nigerian national in the country on a student visa, NJ.com reported. He must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

He faces deportation at the conclusion of his prison sentence, NJ.com also reported. If he remains in the country after he is released he will be subject to Megan's Law provisions and parole supervision, the prosecutor's office said.

