Man In Custody After Leading Police On Pursuit Through Morris, Sussex

A 19-year-old man from Bayonne was taken into custody after leading police on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle up Route 46 in Morris County, authorities said.

A police officer spotted a 2011 Volks Wagon driving erratically on Route 46 westbound after leaving the the Shell Gas Station around 12:15 a.m. Monday, Mount Olive police said in a news release.

A check of the car's registration showed it had been stolen.

The driver, later identified as Austin Pember, has previously been arrested for an armed robbery and attack in Jersey City.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle but Pember kept driving along Route 46, increasingly faster through Hackettstown and onto Route 517, authorities said.

The car went up Mountainview Drive before stopping outside of a driveway in Green Township, where the driver was taken from the vehicle at gunpoint and placed under arrest, Mount Olive police said.

Pember was transported to police headquarters, where he was charged with resisting arrest, obstruction, receiving stolen property and multiple vehicle violations.

He was lodged in the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a court hearing.

