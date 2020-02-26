Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Death Of Custodian, Elizabeth Native Ruled Homicide
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Man In Custody After Leading Police On Pursuit Through Morris, Sussex

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
A 19-year-old man from Bayonne was taken into custody after leading police on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle up Route 46 in Morris County, authorities said.
A 19-year-old man from Bayonne was taken into custody after leading police on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle up Route 46 in Morris County, authorities said. Photo Credit: Edward Kimmel flickr

A 19-year-old man from Bayonne was taken into custody after leading police on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle up Route 46 in Morris County, authorities said.

A police officer spotted a 2011 Volks Wagon driving erratically on Route 46 westbound after leaving the the Shell Gas Station around 12:15 a.m. Monday, Mount Olive police said in a news release.

A check of the car's registration showed it had been stolen.

The driver, later identified as Austin Pember, has previously been arrested for an armed robbery and attack in Jersey City.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle but Pember kept driving along Route 46, increasingly faster through Hackettstown and onto Route 517, authorities said.

The car went up Mountainview Drive before stopping outside of a driveway in Green Township, where the driver was taken from the vehicle at gunpoint and placed under arrest, Mount Olive police said.

Pember was transported to police headquarters, where he was charged with resisting arrest, obstruction, receiving stolen property and multiple vehicle violations.

He was lodged in the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a court hearing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.