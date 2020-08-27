Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Hospitalized In Elizabeth Shooting

Valerie Musson
400 block of Spring Street in Elizabeth
A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Elizabeth, authorities said.

Elizabeth police responded to a report of gunfire on the 400 block of Spring Street just after 11 a.m. on Thursday, Information Officer Kelly Martins told Daily Voice.

The victim was shot in the side and taken to University Hospital in Newark where he remained in stable condition, Martins said.

No other details were immediately released.

The incident is under investigation, authorities said.

This is a developing story. 

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

