Man Hospitalized After Being Struck By Train In Morris County

A man was taken to the hospital after being struck by a train in Morris County Sunday night, authorities said.

The man was struck by the Morris & Essex train 6933 at the Martin Luther King Avenue Bridge in Morristown around 6:40 p.m., NJ Transit spokesperson Jim Smith told DailyVoice.com.

The train had departed New York Penn Station at 5:11 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Dover at 6:56 p.m., Smith said.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The approximately 50 customers and crew members on the train were uninjured, Smith said.

New Jersey Transit Police was handling the investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.