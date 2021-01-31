Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Man Hospitalized After Being Struck By Train In Morris County

Valerie Musson
NJ Transit train
NJ Transit train Photo Credit: CLIFFVIEW PILOT photo

A man was taken to the hospital after being struck by a train in Morris County Sunday night, authorities said.

The man was struck by the Morris & Essex train 6933 at the Martin Luther King Avenue Bridge in Morristown around 6:40 p.m., NJ Transit spokesperson Jim Smith told DailyVoice.com.

The train had departed New York Penn Station at 5:11 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Dover at 6:56 p.m., Smith said.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The approximately 50 customers and crew members on the train were uninjured, Smith said.

New Jersey Transit Police was handling the investigation.

