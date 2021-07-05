Man Holding GF Hostage Arrested After Tense Hudson County Pursuit

Police arrested a man holding his girlfriend hostage after tracking his vehicle down in Bayonne during a tense pursuit that began in Secaucus Monday, authorities said.

Police responded to the 300 block of Clarendon Street on reports of a victim being held against her will in a basement apartment around 3:15 p.m., Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

The suspect was believed to have been armed and possibly suffering a mental illness, Miller said.

Officers, along with the Hudson County Regional SWAT team, established a perimeter around the location and put a shelter in place order into effect.

Upon receiving information that the pair were in a vehicle, authorities searched for car and eventually stopped it in Bayonne, Miller said.

Footage from NBC4's chopper shows law enforcement vehicles and a white Nissan Altima on Avenue E and E 32nd Street in Bayonne.

There, the man was arrested by Secaucus police while victim was found with minor injuries, but otherwise in good health, according to Miller.

The investigation is ongoing and it is being investigated if the victim was being held against her will and/or if the suspect was armed during the encounter.

The SWAT team searched the residence to ensure there were no other victims.

