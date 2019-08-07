Man Hit By Two Vehicles In Jersey City Dies

A man died after he was struck by two vehicles Monday night in Jersey City, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said.

A police officer stopped at Rt. 440 north near Kellogg Street around 9:20 p.m. after spotting someone down in the roadway and two vehicles parked nearby. The man, who was not identified, was taken to Jersey City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at around 10 p.m.

The Hudson County Regional Collision Unit and Jersey City police say the victim was struck first by a woman driving a 2018 Chevy Trax. The preliminary investigation also revealed the man was hit again by a 2018 Toyota 4Runner, which was driven by an off-duty Jersey City police officer.

Both drivers remained at the scene, the prosecutor's office said. The police officer also aided the victim. No summonses had been issued as of Wednesday, the prosecutor's office said.

The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit is actively investigating this case with assistance from the Jersey City Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to call the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip here: http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/ .

